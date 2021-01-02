A Public Service Song From Bill Kurtis

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And finally, we didn't want to start the year without a helpful public service pop song from Bill Kurtis.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS: (Singing) It's all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble - all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble. You wear it night and day. No sneeze. No cough. No spray. A simple little way to keep the germs at bay. Keep the germs at bay. It's all about the mask, about the mask, no trouble. No trouble.

SAGAL: When we come back, going to extremes to manage an extreme situation. And we're joined by a real-life master of disguise, at least I think we were. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

