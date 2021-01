What Republican Voters Think About Georgia Runoff Elections President Trump's false claims about election fraud have put Georgia Republicans in a tough spot as they try to turn out voters ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections for two seats in the U.S. Senate.

What Republican Voters Think About Georgia Runoff Elections Elections What Republican Voters Think About Georgia Runoff Elections What Republican Voters Think About Georgia Runoff Elections Audio will be available later today. President Trump's false claims about election fraud have put Georgia Republicans in a tough spot as they try to turn out voters ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections for two seats in the U.S. Senate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor