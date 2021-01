How Conspiracy And Disinformation Are Affecting U.S. Politics From President Trump's phone call to Georgia officials demanding to "find" more votes to Trump supporters heading to D.C. to reject the election results — disinformation is playing a key role.

How Conspiracy And Disinformation Are Affecting U.S. Politics National How Conspiracy And Disinformation Are Affecting U.S. Politics How Conspiracy And Disinformation Are Affecting U.S. Politics Audio will be available later today. From President Trump's phone call to Georgia officials demanding to "find" more votes to Trump supporters heading to D.C. to reject the election results — disinformation is playing a key role. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor