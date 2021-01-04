The 1A Georgia Senate Runoffs Preview

The presidential election is over, but the fight for control of Congress is still ongoing in Georgia.



Incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are campaigning against their respective opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, ahead of Jan. 5 elections.

The outcomes in Georgia will decide control of the Senate. If both Democrats win, the Senate would be split between the two parties, 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Current Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes once she assumes office.



If only one Democratic candidate loses, Republicans will control the Senate and Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) will remain in his position as Senate Majority Leader.

Meanwhile, the current president isn't making things any easier for his party's candidates. The Washington Post obtained tape of President Donald Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" more votes to overturn his loss of the state during the presidential election.



We spoke to Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff about his campaign, WABE's Emma Hurt, Deborah Scott, executive director of Georgia STAND-UP and CEO of Dominion Voting Systems John Poulos about what's ahead in the Peach State.