Connecticut Dad Says His Daughter Had Her Heart And Her Car Stolen

A woman in South Windsor had been dating her boyfriend for a few months — he'd won over her family. Just after Christmas, her dad says the guy swiped her keys, drove off and didn't come back.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Getting your heart broken is tough. Getting robbed by the person who broke your heart - that is a mess. That's what happened to a young woman in South Windsor, Conn. She and her man had been dating for a few months. He'd won over her family. Then just after Christmas, he stole her car keys, drove off and never came back. We know this because her dad posted it on Facebook, writing, she had her heart and her car stolen. It's MORNING EDITION.

