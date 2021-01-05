Sword Taken 4 Decades Ago Is Returned To Mass. Community

Someone swiped the sword from a statue of a Revolutionary War general in Westfield, Mass. The thief says he was in college when he went drinking with friends, and woke up with the sword.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A great way to start the New Year is by giving back to the community, especially if it's a thing you stole. In Westfield, Mass., 40 years ago, someone swiped the sword from a statue of a Revolutionary War general. At last, the guilt was too much and the thief returned it, says he was in college when he went drinking with friends and kind of woke up with the sword. Now it has returned, apparently still in good condition. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.