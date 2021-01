Life In China's Surveillance State : Fresh Air German journalist Kai Strittmatter says the Chinese state has amassed an astonishing amount of data about its citizens, which it uses to punish people for even minor offenses. We talk about facial recognition, a citizen point system, and the widespread use of barcodes. Strittmatter's new book is 'We Have Been Harmonized.'



Also, David Bianculli reviews 'Mr. Mayor,' a new sitcom on NBC starring Ted Danson.