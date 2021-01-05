Answering Your Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

After months of research, news coverage and anticipation, health officials are offering people in the United States two approved COVID-19 vaccines, made by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna.

But the vaccine rollout has been rocky. Some eligible people who desperately need the vaccine are struggling to figure out where they can get it. Many doses of vaccine are set to expire without ever having been used.

Officials are hoping to accelerate the vaccination process as the United States passed 350,000 COVID-related deaths. In addition, American air travel just hit a pandemic high and we continue to learn more about a new variant of COVID-19 originating in the United Kingdom.

Why has the vaccine rollout been so fraught? And for those who have been vaccinated, what was the experience like?



