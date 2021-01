Los Angeles Ambulances Told To Conserve Oxygen And Limit Hospital Transfers NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nichole Bosson of the LA County Emergency Medical Services Agency about a directive for ambulances to limit oxygen and hospital transfers due to the COVID-19 surge.

Los Angeles Ambulances Told To Conserve Oxygen And Limit Hospital Transfers Health Los Angeles Ambulances Told To Conserve Oxygen And Limit Hospital Transfers Los Angeles Ambulances Told To Conserve Oxygen And Limit Hospital Transfers Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Nichole Bosson of the LA County Emergency Medical Services Agency about a directive for ambulances to limit oxygen and hospital transfers due to the COVID-19 surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor