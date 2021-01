Georgia Voters Share Their Thoughts Outside Polling Stations Voters in Georgia headed to the polls on Tuesday in the runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. NPR speaks with some of them.

Georgia Voters Share Their Thoughts Outside Polling Stations Elections Georgia Voters Share Their Thoughts Outside Polling Stations Georgia Voters Share Their Thoughts Outside Polling Stations Audio will be available later today. Voters in Georgia headed to the polls on Tuesday in the runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. NPR speaks with some of them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor