What To Expect From Congress' Electoral College Count Congress will meet to tally the votes of the Electoral College. The ceremony has recently taken as little as 23 minutes to complete. But on Wednesday it could take hours.

What To Expect From Congress' Electoral College Count Elections What To Expect From Congress' Electoral College Count What To Expect From Congress' Electoral College Count Audio will be available later today. Congress will meet to tally the votes of the Electoral College. The ceremony has recently taken as little as 23 minutes to complete. But on Wednesday it could take hours. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor