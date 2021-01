Charging Decision Is Expected In Jacob Blake's Shooting The Kenosha County, Wis., district attorney is expected to announce whether a police officer will be charged in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot in the back and is now partially paralyzed.

The Kenosha County, Wis., district attorney is expected to announce whether a police officer will be charged in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot in the back and is now partially paralyzed.