Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders With the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this week, at the same time that Congress was set to certify the presidential election results, 2021 is off to a rocky start. Sam checks in with NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis and NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe on the Capitol breach and the week in politics.
The Capitol, Mobbed

Listen · 35:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/953772439/955048036" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

With the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this week, at the same time that Congress was set to certify the presidential election results, 2021 is off to a rocky start. Sam checks in with NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis and NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe on the Capitol breach and the week in politics.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.