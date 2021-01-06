With 'The Great Gatsby' In Public Domain, Artists Riff On Classic Story

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" is now in the public domain, which means artists are free to riff on it. Yesterday, we heard from a novelist who wrote a backstory for the narrator and a growing online chorus wants a "Muppets" version of "Gatsby." One writer suggested Kermit as Gatsby, Miss Piggy as Daisy and Fozzie Bear as Tom. Surely, Statler and Waldorf could appreciate that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As Statler and Waldorf) (Unintelligible) Hey, boo.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

