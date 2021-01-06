Accessibility links
What The Georgia Runoff Results Mean For The Senate : 1A "I think the divide within the GOP is only growing bigger right now," The 19th's Amanda Becker says. "No one knows what the party will look like in two or four years and how long Trump's imprint will linger."

What The Georgia Runoff Results Mean For The Senate

In Georgia on Tuesday, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become Georgia's first-ever Black senator. After we recorded this episode, the Associated Press declared Democrat Jon Ossoff the winner of his race against Republican David Perdue.

As Ossoff has pulled off a win, control of the Senate and Congress will shift to the Democrats.

What does that mean for the future of the Senate?

We're continuing to follow developments as pro-Trump demonstrators have breached the Capitol building, for the latest coverage, go to DCist and our home station, WAMU 88.5.