What The Georgia Runoff Results Mean For The Senate

In Georgia on Tuesday, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become Georgia's first-ever Black senator. After we recorded this episode, the Associated Press declared Democrat Jon Ossoff the winner of his race against Republican David Perdue.

As Ossoff has pulled off a win, control of the Senate and Congress will shift to the Democrats.



What does that mean for the future of the Senate?

