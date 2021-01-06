Chaos At The Capitol

We had a show lined up for tonight, but with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, we decided to point you to our colleagues at the NPR Politics podcast. We are listening and watching like everyone else. Subscribe!

We'll be back soon. You can also keep up with breaking events on your local NPR radio stations around the country, at NPR.org, and on the NPR One app. Also check out the podcasts Up First and Consider This.

