Riots at the Capitol : Planet Money With an insurrection at the Capitol, we interrupt Planet Money and turn the feed over to tonight's episode of the NPR Politics podcast. | Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter here.
Chaos At The Capitol

Listen · 16:20
Planet Money

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

We had a show lined up for tonight, but with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, we decided to point you to our colleagues at the NPR Politics podcast. We are listening and watching like everyone else. Subscribe!

We'll be back soon. You can also keep up with breaking events on your local NPR radio stations around the country, at NPR.org, and on the NPR One app. Also check out the podcasts Up First and Consider This.

