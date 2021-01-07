The Thistle & Shamrock: 'These Are The Hands'

Meet internationally-acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith (No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency) and award-winning composer James Ross, who collaborated on song cycle These Are The Hands. Host Fiona Ritchie chatted with them about the process of bringing together the lyrics (McCall Smith) and the piano arrangements (Ross). With vocals from singers Michelle Burke and Kathleen MacInnes, their music explores Scotland's relationship with sea and land. This special musical encounter is not to be missed.