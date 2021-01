President Trump's Supporters Insist That They Are Not Going Away Some in the pro-Trump crowd that gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night said they had little hope of overturning the election results, but that they were determined to send a message.

President Trump's Supporters Insist That They Are Not Going Away Politics President Trump's Supporters Insist That They Are Not Going Away President Trump's Supporters Insist That They Are Not Going Away Audio will be available later today. Some in the pro-Trump crowd that gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night said they had little hope of overturning the election results, but that they were determined to send a message. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor