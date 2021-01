Grandparents, Dressed In Inflatable Polar Bear Costumes, Hug Grandkids Barbara and Clive Walshaw really missed their grandkids, but needed to stay safe. Barbara found the costumes online. They put 'em on, snuck up to the grandkids' house and surprised them on Christmas.

