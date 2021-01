Democrats Gain Control Of Senate After Georgia Runoff Victories Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock's wins in the Georgia Senate runoffs cements Democrats' control of the Senate for the next two years, but comes as polarization and political violence are on the rise.

