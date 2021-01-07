#2102: The Roadmonster That Ate Cambridge
#2102: The Roadmonster That Ate Cambridge
This week on The Best of Car Talk, is Phil's Buick Roadmaster making noise because of a steering problem or because he needs to make 20-point turns to navigate the narrow streets of Our Fair City? Elsewhere, Fred doesn't know whether he should listen to his mechanic or his FSTB (Future Son-in-Law To Be) on how to start the Alfa that's been sitting in his garage for a year. Will siding with the mechanic doom Fred's daughter's marriage? Also, Steve's driver's window glare screen is now a stuck-in-the-door glare screen; Alison's Golf may be suffering from a "cracked breather" and "achin' plugs"; and is Judy's Escort sending smoke signals that it won't make it to the moon? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.