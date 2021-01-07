Accessibility links
Pro-Trump insurrectionists breached the Capitol Building. We bring you the latest on what we know about how the United States got here.

How The United States Arrived At Pro-Trump Extremists Breaching The Capitol Building

An insurrectionist mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as a part of a riot against the results of the election. Four people died on the Capitol grounds. Pipe bombs and a cooler of Molotov cocktails were found in the area.

After multiple calls to do so by Republicans and Democrats, in the afternoon, President Trump asked the mob to stay peaceful. In the same video posted to Twitter, President Trump also insisted the election was stolen from him, which is a lie. After these videos were posted, the president was banned from his Twitter account for 12 hours.

How did the United States get to insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol?

