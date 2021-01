Missing: Supermassive Black Hole All large galaxies are suspected to have supermassive black holes at their centers. But recently scientists found one distant galaxy, which is seemingly missing its black hole.

Missing: Supermassive Black Hole Space Missing: Supermassive Black Hole Missing: Supermassive Black Hole Audio will be available later today. All large galaxies are suspected to have supermassive black holes at their centers. But recently scientists found one distant galaxy, which is seemingly missing its black hole. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor