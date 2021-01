Inoculation Of 2nd Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Began This Week It's now time for people in the U.S. who received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to start receiving the second dose. Orchestrating this two-shot vaccine is not as simple as it might seem.

It's now time for people in the U.S. who received the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to start receiving the second dose. Orchestrating this two-shot vaccine is not as simple as it might seem.