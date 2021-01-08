David Hasselhoff Is Selling His Personal 'Knight Rider' Car

The fictional car, known as K.I.T.T., Knight Industries Two Thousand, was a TV fantasy in the 1980s. Today, of course, some real-life cars can talk to you as well as drive themselves.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Actor David Hasselhoff is selling a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

WILLIAM DANIELS: (As KITT) I'm the voice of Knight Industry 2000's microprocessor - KITT for easy reference.

INSKEEP: The car called KITT, run with artificial intelligence, was his partner in the '80s crime show "Knight Rider."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "KNIGHT RIDER")

DANIELS: (As KITT) May I suggest you put the car in the autocruise mode for safety's sake?

INSKEEP: The fictional car was a kind of TV fantasy. Today, of course, real-life cars can talk to you or drive themselves. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.