Patreon: Jack Conte and Sam Yam : How I Built This with Guy Raz As part of the band Pomplamoose, musician Jack Conte had a sizeable fan base in the late 2000s and was making thousands of dollars a month from iTunes sales. But when streaming services like Spotify took over the music scene, Jack's income dwindled. So he called up his college roommate Sam Yam, who had spent his post-college years launching startup after startup. Together, Sam and Jack created Patreon, a platform where artists' most passionate fans can sponsor them for just a few dollars a month. Following a Covid-era surge in new members, Patreon is now valued at over a billion dollars is valued at over a billion dollars and supports over 200,000 musicians, artists, and content creators.

Order the How I Built This book at: https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
Jack Conte and Sam Yam are co-founders of Patreon
Angela Hsieh for NPR
Angela Hsieh for NPR
As part of the band Pomplamoose, musician Jack Conte had a sizeable fan base in the late 2000s and was making thousands of dollars a month from iTunes sales. But when streaming services like Spotify took over the music scene, Jack's income dwindled.

So, he called up his college roommate Sam Yam, who had spent his post-college years launching startup after startup. Together, Sam and Jack created Patreon, a platform where artists' most passionate fans can sponsor them for just a few dollars a month.

Following a Covid-era surge in new members, Patreon is now valued at over a billion dollars is valued at over a billion dollars and supports over 200,000 musicians, artists, and content creators.