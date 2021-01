Arizona Health Care System Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge Arizona currently has the highest infection rate in the U.S. Hospitals are at 92% intensive care unit capacity, and the state is among the slowest for vaccination rates.

Arizona Health Care System Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge National Arizona Health Care System Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge Arizona Health Care System Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge Audio will be available later today. Arizona currently has the highest infection rate in the U.S. Hospitals are at 92% intensive care unit capacity, and the state is among the slowest for vaccination rates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor