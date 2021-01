New Series 'Coyote' Explores Crisis At America's Border With Mexico Michael Chiklis plays a Border Patrol agent forced to work for a drug cartel in the CBS All Access series Coyote. But some question whether a series on border issues should focus on a white officer.

