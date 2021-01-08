The News Roundup For January 8, 2021

An insurrectionist mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as a part of a riot against the results of the election. Four people died on the Capitol grounds.

Despite the insurrection, which some are calling an attempted coup, President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the November election was certified by Congress.

And the United States recorded the most deaths from COVID-19 in a single day. On Jan. 6, 3,915 people died of the virus as the nation's attention centered on the insurrection.

Elsewhere in the world, Iran resumed enriching its supply of uranium to 20 percent purity, marking the most significant breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which it signed with the international community in 2015.

And after years of speculation, negotiating, planning and a few prime ministers, the United Kingdom completed Brexit, its move out of the European Union.

