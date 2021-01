Not My Job: We Quiz 'Name That Tune' Host Jane Krakowski On Tunas

Enlarge this image Sean Zanni/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation Sean Zanni/Getty Images for The Fragrance Foundation

Jane Krakowski — who starred in the hit TV series Ally McBeal, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — is now hosting the newly rebooted game show Name That Tune. So we've invited her to play a game called "Name that tuna." Three questions about tuna fish.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.