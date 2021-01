Canada Lockdown Reimposes Measures In Preparation For Hospital Influx The Canadian province of Quebec will impose a curfew and reimpose lockdown measures not seen since the spring as experts project hospitals could be pushed beyond their capacity within weeks.

The Canadian province of Quebec will impose a curfew and reimpose lockdown measures not seen since the spring as experts project hospitals could be pushed beyond their capacity within weeks.