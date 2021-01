The Diplomacy Challenges Facing Incoming President Biden NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former National Security Council official Kirsten Fontenrose and career diplomat Nicholas Burns about the foreign policy challenges facing the Biden administration.

The Diplomacy Challenges Facing Incoming President Biden Politics The Diplomacy Challenges Facing Incoming President Biden The Diplomacy Challenges Facing Incoming President Biden Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former National Security Council official Kirsten Fontenrose and career diplomat Nicholas Burns about the foreign policy challenges facing the Biden administration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor