Cat Hides Out In LaGuardia Airport For 11 Days

Muji was flying with her owner from New York to California, but bolted during the TSA screening. She spent 11 days hiding in the ceiling of LaGuardia airport before she and her owner were reunited.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Nobody likes going through security at the airport. And on Christmas Eve, one particular passenger was just not having it. A cat named Muji was flying with her owner from New York to California but bolted during the TSA screening. She spent 11 days hiding in the ceiling of LaGuardia Airport before she and her owner were reunited. Eleven days at LaGuardia - kind of puts those long layovers into perspective, huh? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.