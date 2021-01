Humorist Fran Lebowitz : Fresh Air The Netflix docuseries 'Pretend It's a City' features Lebowitz's conversations with Martin Scorsese on many topics, Manhattan in particular. "If I dropped the Hope Diamond on the floor of a subway car, I'd leave it there," she says. Lebowitz also talks about getting expelled from school, working for Andy Warhol, and why she loves living alone.



Also, John Powers reviews the book 'The Liar's Dictionary' by Eley Williams.