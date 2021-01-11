#2103: Acute Tirophobia : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Peterson is afraid to put air in his tires. Is he doomed to depending on the kindness of strangers with pumps, or can Tom and Ray help cure him—or at least outfit him properly in case there is an explosion? Elsewhere, towing may be Dave's best option for transporting his beloved LeMans cross-country, because the car could fall off somewhere in Nebraska; Hanz can't decide if his wife's behavior at stoplights is utterly brilliant or utterly wacko; and Elizabeth may be asking too much from her Volvo. Is shutting down when she turns on the wipers really such a big deal? All this, plus a world record for parking in a small space and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

