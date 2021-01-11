What's Next For Congress After The Attack On The Capitol?

Five people are dead after pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the United States Capitol. Now, it's up to the country's elected leaders to steer what some Americans fear is a sinking ship.

Many Democrats (and some Republicans) want President Trump out of office as soon as possible, even though he only has two weeks left in his term. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues the House will move to impeach Trump "immediately" if he doesn't resign.

Republican legislators have condemned the attack, but have largely called for the country to move on.

Other Republicans have responded by spreading lies and misinformation, including debunked stories about the rioters secretly being members of Antifa (which is not an organization).

What will Congress do next? And what precedents need to be set by our lawmakers going forward?