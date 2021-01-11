Accessibility links
Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended For Actions During Rioters' Attack On Capitol One suspended officer took a selfie with a rioter. The other donned a MAGA hat and "started directing people around," Rep. Tim Ryan said. Other officers are under investigation.
NPR logo Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended For Actions During Rioters' Attack On Capitol

National Security

Two Capitol Police Officers Suspended For Actions During Rioters' Attack On Capitol

Barbara Campbell

Enlarge this image

Members of the Capitol Police are under investigation for their actions as rioters attacked the Capitol building. Two officers have been suspended. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Members of the Capitol Police are under investigation for their actions as rioters attacked the Capitol building. Two officers have been suspended.

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended in connection with last week's fatal riot at the Capitol by protesters loyal to President Trump, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said.

One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter. The other donned a MAGA hat and "started directing people around," Ryan said.

Ryan chairs the House subcommittee that is investigating the police response to last week's riot. He also said that about 10-15 other Capitol Police officers were under investigation. He provided no specifics.

This story will be updated.