Russian Swimmer Claims World Record For Longest Under-Ice Swim

Yekaterina Nekrasova swam 279 feet beneath the ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia. She wasn't allowed to use a wet suit or flippers — just a regular bathing suit. It took her about a minute and a half.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Russian swimmer has reportedly broken the world record for longest under-ice swim. Her name is Yekaterina Nekrasova, and she swam 279 feet beneath the ice of Lake Baikal in Siberia. She wasn't allowed to use a wetsuit or flippers, just a regular bathing suit. It took her about a minute and a half. The water temperature was freezing, obviously; the air outside, negative seven. When she finished, instead of rushing out of the water, she just looked to the camera and waved. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.