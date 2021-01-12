Accessibility links
In America, Who Gets Policed And How? : 1A "The fair and objective application of the law is what builds trust in our communities and in our neighborhoods. It's when police stray from this, that's when we see these fissures," says Frank Straub.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

In America, Who Gets Policed And How?

Listen · 34:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/956141403/956182350" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
In America, Who Gets Policed And How?

1A

In America, Who Gets Policed And How?

In America, Who Gets Policed And How?

Listen · 34:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/956141403/956182350" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A U.S. Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band over his badge following a police procession of the hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries following the U.S. Capitol building siege in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Al Drago/Getty Images

A U.S. Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band over his badge following a police procession of the hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died from injuries following the U.S. Capitol building siege in Washington, DC.

Al Drago/Getty Images

It's been nearly a week since a violent mob invaded the U.S. Capitol. Sixty-one people were arrested during the riots. Most were nabbed not for the assault on the Capitol – but for violating D.C.'s 6 p.m. curfew. Compare that to how police handled the summer protests – when more than 300 people were arrested in one day.

The disparity did not go unnoticed – not by lawmakers and not by protesters.

The story of last week's insurrection continues to move fast. Several Capitol Police officers have now been suspended. Others are being investigated over suspected involvement in the attack. USCP says they are actively reviewing video and other open-source materials. Disciplinary action including dismissal has not been ruled out.

Daniella Cheslow, Rashawn Ray and Frank Straub, director of the Center for Mass Violence Response Studies at the Police Foundation, join us.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.