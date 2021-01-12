In America, Who Gets Policed And How?

It's been nearly a week since a violent mob invaded the U.S. Capitol. Sixty-one people were arrested during the riots. Most were nabbed not for the assault on the Capitol – but for violating D.C.'s 6 p.m. curfew. Compare that to how police handled the summer protests – when more than 300 people were arrested in one day.

The disparity did not go unnoticed – not by lawmakers and not by protesters.

The story of last week's insurrection continues to move fast. Several Capitol Police officers have now been suspended. Others are being investigated over suspected involvement in the attack. USCP says they are actively reviewing video and other open-source materials. Disciplinary action including dismissal has not been ruled out.

Daniella Cheslow, Rashawn Ray and Frank Straub, director of the Center for Mass Violence Response Studies at the Police Foundation, join us.

