FBI Warns Of Inauguration Day Unrest In All 50 States The FBI is warning of protests and potential violence in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. NPR looks at how state officials are preparing for possible unrest.

FBI Warns Of Inauguration Day Unrest In All 50 States National Security FBI Warns Of Inauguration Day Unrest In All 50 States FBI Warns Of Inauguration Day Unrest In All 50 States Audio will be available later today. The FBI is warning of protests and potential violence in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. NPR looks at how state officials are preparing for possible unrest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor