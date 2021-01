Mississippi Flies A New Flag Without Confederate Emblem Mississippi on Tuesday began flying a new state flag that no longer has a Confederate battle emblem. Lawmakers retired the old flag six months ago as racial justice protests roiled the country.

Mississippi Flies A New Flag Without Confederate Emblem

Mississippi on Tuesday began flying a new state flag that no longer has a Confederate battle emblem. Lawmakers retired the old flag six months ago as racial justice protests roiled the country.