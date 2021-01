Coronavirus Surge Puts British Hospitals Under Tremendous Stress Britain's National Health Service is said to be at breaking point, with twice as many COVID-19 patients in hospitals than there were during the worst weeks of the pandemic last April.

Coronavirus Surge Puts British Hospitals Under Tremendous Stress Global Health Coronavirus Surge Puts British Hospitals Under Tremendous Stress Coronavirus Surge Puts British Hospitals Under Tremendous Stress Audio will be available later today. Britain's National Health Service is said to be at breaking point, with twice as many COVID-19 patients in hospitals than there were during the worst weeks of the pandemic last April. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor