How Scientists Trace New Coronavirus Variants NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with biologists Pardis Sabeti and Sharon Peacock about how genomic sequencing was used in the U.K. to trace a new coronavirus variant and what the U.S. can learn from it.

How Scientists Trace New Coronavirus Variants Global Health How Scientists Trace New Coronavirus Variants How Scientists Trace New Coronavirus Variants Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with biologists Pardis Sabeti and Sharon Peacock about how genomic sequencing was used in the U.K. to trace a new coronavirus variant and what the U.S. can learn from it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor