Republican Congressman On Vote To Impeach Trump Again NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., about the move to impeach President Trump again after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Congressman On Vote To Impeach Trump Again Politics Republican Congressman On Vote To Impeach Trump Again Republican Congressman On Vote To Impeach Trump Again Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., about the move to impeach President Trump again after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor