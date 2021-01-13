Nervous TikTok

Last autumn, President Trump's executive order about TikTok shook the social media. The popular app, the order claimed, posed a "threat" to national security, foreign policy, even the American economy.

But the U.S. isn't the only place that's had it out for TikTok. Last June, the Indian government banned TikTok. Just one month later, TikTok disappeared from app stores in Hong Kong. For an app that's full of lip-syncs and spilled tea, TikTok has been the focus of some very serious political conversations.

On today's show, we look at why the Trump administration threatened to ban TikTok, where it stands now, and then visit India where TikTok has been banned for months. And we do it, of course, with our very own Planet Money TikTok guy.

