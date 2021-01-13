After Trump, What's Next For Fox News?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Hagen/Getty Images Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

What will happen to Fox News after President Trump leaves office? Fox News is facing Trump's anger for not being sufficiently "loyal," and it's seeing new competition as viewers head to conservative networks like Newsmax and One America News Network. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and Sam discuss how the feuds of cable news fuel our politics and how the whole news industry adapts to life after Trump.

