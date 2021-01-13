Accessibility links
Where Fox News Goes After President Trump : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders What will happen to Fox News after President Trump leaves office? Fox News is facing Trump's anger for not being sufficiently "loyal," and it's seeing new competition as viewers head to conservative networks like Newsmax and One America News Network. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and Sam discuss how the feuds of cable news fuel our politics and how the whole news industry adapts to life after Trump.

Follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
After Trump, What's Next For Fox News?

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, on March 20, 2019 in New York City, New York. Kevin Hagen/Getty Images hide caption

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, on March 20, 2019 in New York City, New York.

Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.