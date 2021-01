Uganda Election Pits President Museveni Against Novice Politician Ugandans voters on Thursday are deciding between a man who has been in power for more than three decades and a singer turned politician who has galvanized the youth in the East African country.

Uganda Election Pits President Museveni Against Novice Politician Africa Uganda Election Pits President Museveni Against Novice Politician Uganda Election Pits President Museveni Against Novice Politician Audio will be available later today. Ugandans voters on Thursday are deciding between a man who has been in power for more than three decades and a singer turned politician who has galvanized the youth in the East African country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor