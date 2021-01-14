Remembering Michael Apted, William Link And Neil Sheehan : Fresh Air We look back on the lives and careers of three people who have recently died. First, filmmaker Michael Apted, best-known for his documentary series, 'Up,' which followed the lives of a group of British citizens. He updated their stories with a new episode every seven years, from childhood through their 60s. Apted died last week. We also listen back to our interview with screenwriter William Link, who co-created many long-running TV series, including 'Columbo' and 'Murder She Wrote.' Also we remember Vietnam War correspondent Neil Sheehan. He broke the story of the Pentagon Papers, and wrote 'A Bright Shining Lie,' a Pulitzer-Prize winning book about the war.



David Bianculli reviews 'WandaVision,' the new miniseries on Disney+.

Remembering Michael Apted, William Link And Neil Sheehan Listen · 48:41 48:41 Remembering Michael Apted, William Link And Neil Sheehan 48:41 Fresh Air Remembering Michael Apted, William Link And Neil Sheehan Remembering Michael Apted, William Link And Neil Sheehan Listen · 48:41 48:41 We look back on the lives and careers of three people who have recently died. First, filmmaker Michael Apted, best-known for his documentary series, 'Up,' which followed the lives of a group of British citizens. He updated their stories with a new episode every seven years, from childhood through their 60s. Apted died last week. We also listen back to our interview with screenwriter William Link, who co-created many long-running TV series, including 'Columbo' and 'Murder She Wrote.' Also we remember Vietnam War correspondent Neil Sheehan. He broke the story of the Pentagon Papers, and wrote 'A Bright Shining Lie,' a Pulitzer-Prize winning book about the war.



David Bianculli reviews 'WandaVision,' the new miniseries on Disney+.