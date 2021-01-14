Accessibility links
Big Tech Reacts To Capitol Insurrection : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders A lot of the pro-Trump extremism behind the attack on the Capitol flourished online. Sam talks to Bobby Allyn and Shannon Bond, who both cover tech for NPR, about social platforms and the actions they've taken since the siege, the implications for free speech and whether the internet could fundamentally change. Also, Sam talks to Devon Price, author of the book Laziness Does Not Exist, about the lie of laziness and what it means for productivity.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
What's Next For Social Media After Trump? Plus The Lie Of 'Laziness'

Parler, founded in Nevada in 2018, bills itself as an alternative to "ideological suppression" at other social networks. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Also, Sam talks to Devon Price, author of the book Laziness Does Not Exist, about the lie of laziness and what it means for productivity.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.