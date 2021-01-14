America Couldn't Ease Homelessness Before The Pandemic. What Can We Do Now?

Before the pandemic, homelessness was already reaching crisis levels.

A 2019 study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported nearly 600,000 people living on the street or in shelters on one night in January.

Now, economic insecurity from the pandemic could lead to a 45 percent spike in homelessness around the country.

We head to California first, where the state Department of Public Health recently reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases each week among people experiencing homelessness.

What's happening in the Golden State? And could it be a bellwether for the rest of the nation?

